Wednesday June 28, 2023
ATC grants bail to two PTI leaders

By Our Correspondent
June 28, 2023

An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday granted bail to two leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the May 9 rioting and arson case.

PTI leaders Akram Cheema and Abid Jeelani were booked among others by the police on violence, rioting and arson charges in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

The counsel for the applicants submitted that his clients were falsely implicated in the case due to political enmity with the ruling government party in Sindh. The ATC granted bail to them for a surety of Rs50,000 each.