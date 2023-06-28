PTI expels seven more members for abstaining from mayoral poll

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has once again taken action against renegade members of the Karachi City Council, removing their party membership due to their failure to vote in the mayoral poll held on June 15.

Sindh PTI President Haleem Adil Sheikh announced the decision on Tuesday, based on the recommendations of an 11-member inquiry committee tasked with investigating the controversy surrounding the mayoral election.

A total of 32 PTI members of the City Council abstained from the crucial mayoral election, despite clear directives from the party leadership to cast their votes in support of Jamaat-e-Islami’s candidate Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman.

Sheikh highlighted that this latest action follows the previous expulsion of 11, six, and seven City Council members from the PTI for their similar act of abstaining from the mayoral election. The PTI had made an unconditional decision to support the candidate from the Jamaat-e-Islami during the poll. An inquiry committee consisting of 11 senior members was formed to investigate the matter.

Show-cause notices were issued to the City Council members in question, giving them an opportunity to provide an explanation for their abstention. Sheikh further stated that the PTI’s panel of lawyers would initiate legal proceedings to unseat these renegade representatives in the next step.

He expressed confidence that the PTI’s candidates would emerge victorious in by-elections across Karachi once the renegade City Council members were removed from office.