LG representatives told to ensure cleanliness duringall Eid-ul-Azha holidays

Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has directed that all local bodies, including the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board, should pick up garbage from all streets and neighborhoods of the province in a timely manner and deliver it safely to the collection points on all days of Eid-ul-Azha.

Cleaning and sprinkling lime should also be ensured, he said as he presided over a meeting here on Tuesday on the provision of facilities to the public during the Eid holidays.

The meeting was attended by Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, Deputy Mayor Salman Murad, the mayors of Hyderabad, Larkana and Sukkur, Coordinator to CM Sahzad Memon, Local Government Secretary Najam Ahmad Shah, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board MD Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah, town chairmen of Karachi, and the SSWMB directors of Hyderabad, Larkana and Sukkur.

The meeting was informed that trenches had been prepared for burying the offal of sacrificial animals, while a total of 93 collection points were being built in Karachi and complaint centers had also been set up in every district to redress public grievances.

For the safe burial of animal remains, both the landfill sites of Karachi -- Gondpas and Jam Chakro -- have been excavated at the GTS located in Shrafi Goth. The meeting was further told that after the collection of garbage from the streets, it would be moved to the collection points and then the landfill sites, where it would be buried in the trenches dug up at the designated places.

Appreciating the efforts of all institutions, the provincial minister said that according to the special directives and vision of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, all possible efforts should be made to provide all possible facilities and conveniences to the people.

He said the people, especially the party leadership, had great expectations from the Jiyala mayor, deputy mayor and chairmen, and “in a way this is also a test for all of them”. Shah told the meeting that Eid-ul-Azha is a challenge for all the new local government leadership and is a great way to create space in the hearts of the people, show performance and serve the people.

“We have to meet the expectations of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and the people. We believe in serving the people without discrimination.”

HE said that if the any party UC chairman had the passion for public service, the government would help him in every possible way and the chairman who lacked the relevant machinery, including vehicles, would be provided these things by the government.