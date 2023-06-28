Our good days

This letter refers to the news report ‘PPP’s good days round the corner: Bilawal’ (June 22, 2023). Maybe the PPP’s good days really are close, but I would like to remind the PPP chairman that our country, apparently unlike his party, is not out of the woods yet.

The PPP has already been in power in Sindh for over a decade. How much longer will the people of this province have to wait for good days to visit them?

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore