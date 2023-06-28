Our good days

This letter refers to the news report ‘PPP’s good days round the corner: Bilawal’ (June 22, 2023). Maybe the PPP’s good days really are close, but I would like to remind the PPP chairman that our country, apparently unlike his party, is not out of the woods yet.
The PPP has already been in power in Sindh for over a decade. How much longer will the people of this province have to wait for good days to visit them?
Abbas R Siddiqi
Lahore
After reviewing the latest budget, the government has made a number of changes. Expenditures have been cut by Rs85...
There’s no denying that Bollywood has often taken inspiration from Pakistan when it comes to music and has at times...
The sinking of the deep-sea Titan sub and the deaths of all those on board is a reminder of how precious our lives...
A significant percentage of our land is covered by glaciers, which form a crucial part of our water supply. As...
Begging is a visible manifestation of poverty and social inequality, and it is disheartening to witness people...
Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has stated that officers retired from government can no longer claim multiple pensions like...