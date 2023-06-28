Unoriginal

There’s no denying that Bollywood has often taken inspiration from Pakistan when it comes to music and has at times shamelessly copied many of our most popular songs. ‘Pasoori’ is the latest Pakistani hit to become a victim of this unfortunate trend. This not only exhibits a lack of creativity on the part of Bollywood, but their remakes of these songs are often quite poor and give the originals a bad name.
The problem is not one of theft of intellectual property nor is it bad for artists to look across the border for inspiration. Rather, it is that we often see Pakistanis and Muslims in general being portrayed in a negative light by Bollywood. There has been an uptick in this trend in recent years. But still, Bollywood does not pause when it comes to using the work of the very people they are demonizing for their own gain.
Unzila Tahir Huda
Karachi
