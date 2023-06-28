 
Wednesday June 28, 2023
Unnecessary risks

June 28, 2023

The sinking of the deep-sea Titan sub and the deaths of all those on board is a reminder of how precious our lives are. We only get to live once. With this in mind, one should not expose themselves to unnecessary and avoidable dangers.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi