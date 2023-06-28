A significant percentage of our land is covered by glaciers, which form a crucial part of our water supply. As temperatures rise due to global warming, the volume of these glaciers is expected to decline by around 75 per cent by the end of the century. This could jeopardize the fresh water supply of thousands of communities and lead to increased risk of flooding. For instance, temperatures in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan have been reported to be four-to-six degrees above normal this summer, leading to a heightened risk of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs).

It is important for the local administration to prepare for these events and ensure people’s safety. However, in the long term, only collective global action on the climate change problem can save us from disaster.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar