Long-term fix

Begging is a visible manifestation of poverty and social inequality, and it is disheartening to witness people resorting to such desperate measures to survive. However, simply giving money to beggars often fails to address the root causes of their situation. It is essential to explore sustainable alternatives that can help individuals regain their dignity and become self-reliant.
Alternatives might include investing in education and skills development programmes to equip individuals with the necessary tools to secure meaningful employment and improve their living conditions. Furthermore, local governments, non-profit organizations, and community members can collaborate to establish comprehensive social welfare systems that provide access to basic necessities such as food, shelter and healthcare. However, it is essential to acknowledge that systemic issues such as income inequality, lack of affordable housing and limited job opportunities contribute to the prevalence of begging. By advocating for fair economic policies, affordable housing initiatives and inclusive employment practices, we can create an environment that minimizes the need for individuals to resort to begging.
Minahil Saif
Rawalpindi
