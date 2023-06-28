It has not come as a shock or surprise, particularly for the residents of Karachi, to learn that the city has been ranked among world’s least liveable. Their experience of life in the city is more than enough proof. As per reports, the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board cannot supply more than 485 million gallons of water per day to a city that needs around 1000 million gallons of water per day. Around 30,000 people, most of them children, die in Karachi each year due to consumption of contaminated water. Gas and electricity shortages and outages are a norm.
Furthermore one’s life and valuables are never safe, with street crimes rampant and many losing their lives to a criminal’s gun. The city certainly isn’t very liveable, but for many of us there is no other choice but to try and survive in it.
Hussain Siddiqui
Islamabad
