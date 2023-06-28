Economic reality

LAHORE: Our economy is operating as a rudderless ship, the man who claims to be heading the economy frequently changes its policy stance on the dictates of the International Monetary Fund. Why was the IMF resisted when we lacked the muscle?

This country does not need political point scoring. You announce some pleasantries for the common man in the budget and then withdraw them within a fortnight when the IMF refuses to budge from its stance.

You gave hope of lower petroleum rates as Russian oil started reaching Pakistan and in the original budget document capped the petroleum levy at Rs50 per litre as agreed earlier with the IMF, but when IMF asked to increase it to Rs60, the government meekly accepted the order.

It would be better to give the economy a direction and accept all IMF conditions promptly if the country cannot operate without its consent. By lingering on the decisions we put our economy and our people in further trouble.

At the moment we are not a viable economy. We badly need IMF consent for foreign inflows that we desperately need. Kudos to Ishaq Dar for avoiding default for over a year without any foreign assistant. But at what cost.

In the process we have weakened our currency, the man on the street faces the worst ever inflation. Scores of industries scaled back operations drastically because of the ban on imports.

The prices have shot up as a result of this restriction. A 1000cc car worth Rs1.9 million in 2022 is now available at Rs3.5 million or above. The 70cc motorbike prices have doubled. Prices of medicines have gone out of reach of even middle class consumers. And food inflation has brought starvation for the poor.

Impact of high prices could have been diluted had we accepted the IMF demands and our finance minister not boasted that Pakistan will pull on without the IMF.

It did for a while, but at what cost? The IMF conditions that were softer a year back have become harsher.

Poor citizens paid the price for the ego of one man. All leading economists of the country have been stressing that our economy is in such bad shape that we cannot pull on without the IMF programme. Now after accepting harshest IMF conditions, we are still only hoping that the IMF would keep its Pakistan programme afloat.

Ishaq Dar perhaps is still living in the past when the IMF was soft on violation of agreed parameters of its programme and gave us waivers.

At that time, the government was supported by the US government that had influence over the Bretton Woods institution.

This time around the finance minister met the American ambassador several times with a request to influence the IMF, but the US government practically stayed away.

In the last 15 months, the Pakistani government has not made any tangible efforts to increase the tax base of the country. Traders continue to defy proper documentation, so do the transporters, doctors, engineers and architects.

It is no longer possible to run the country where over 50 percent of the businesses stay out of the tax net.

The present government claims that it has taken harsh decisions at the risk of its popularity.

However, it has ignored much needed measures to bring tax avoiding sectors into the tax net or impose income based taxes on stocks and real estate.

It primarily raised revenue by increasing the rate of indirect taxes and income tax on compliant taxpayers.