Stocks finish FY23 on flat note after surprise rate hike

Stocks lost a strong bullish momentum witnessed in yesterday’s session and closed flat on Tuesday after the State Bank of Pakistan increased the policy rate by 100 basis points to 22 percent in a sudden move, traders said.

The market witnessed a range-bound session on the last trading day of the financial year 2023, as investors remained cautious about repercussions the rate hike.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed slightly higher by 15.59 points or 0.04 percent to 41,452.69 points against 41,437.10 points recorded in the last session. The highest index of the day remained at 41,606.25 points while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,208.20 points. Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the short week concluded on Tuesday with a range-bound session at the PSX.

“The benchmark KSE-100 index opened negative after the SBP raised interest rates by 100bps in a last-ditch MPC meeting yesterday (Monday) in an attempt to resume the stalled IMF programme,” it reported. “The market traded in the red for the majority of the day, but it ended in the green as investors chose to add value to their portfolios.” Across the board, volumes remained healthy, according to the brokerage.

KSE-30 index decreased by 20.79 points or 0.14 percent to 14,636.72 points compared with 14,657.51 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares increased by 8 million shares to 234.748 million shares from 226.821 million shares. The trading value increased to Rs7.476 billion from Rs7.010 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.369 trillion from Rs6.336 trillion. Out of 308 companies active in the session, 137 closed in green, 156 in red and 15 remained unchanged.

Analyst Nabeel Haroon at Topline Securities said after yesterday’s session where bulls dominated the day on optimism that the IMF programme might resume, KSE 100 again returned to its course where the market remained range-bound.

“This activity can be attributed to the increase in the policy rate and the last trading session of FY23 before the long weekend on account of the Eid Holidays – where investors preferred not to take new positions,” he said.

The highest increase was recorded in Rafhan Maize shares, which rose by Rs50 to R8,400 per share, followed by Mehmood Tex. XB, which increased by Rs36.25 to Rs650 per share. A significant decline was noted in Bhanero Tex., which fell by Rs51.67 to Rs948.33 per share, followed by Mari Petroleum, which decreased by Rs20.41 to Rs1,514.64 per share.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said, “Stocks closed higher as investor eye IMF deal after govt-IMF agreement over the revised federal budget and SBP emergent meeting raised SBP key policy rate to 22pc to appease IMF.”

He said a surge in Pakistan dollar bonds, rupee recovery, and expectations over IMF board approval of the 9th review by receiving Memorandum for Economic and Financial Policy and staff level agreement played a catalyst role in the bullish close.

Sectors contributing to the performance included commercial banks (+120.1 points), power generation and distribution (+9.7 points), tobacco (+9.7 points), engineering (+9.4 points) and inv. banks/inv. cos./securities cos. (+5.9 points).

Bankislami Pak. remained the volume leader with 17.426 million shares which closed higher by Rs1.24 to Rs17.76 per share. It was followed by WorldCall Telecom with 11.679 million shares, which closed lower by 3 paisas to Rs1.09 per share.

Other significant turnover stocks included Oil & Gas Dev., Pak Int. Bulk, K-Electric Ltd., TPL Properties XD, Cnergyico PK, Pak Elektron, TPLP-JULB and Pak Petroleum.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts decreased to 175.204 million shares from 243.634 million shares.