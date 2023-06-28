PM Shehbaz chairs a meeting in connection with the pre-monsoon rains during Eid days in Punjab on June 27, 2023. PID

ISLAMABAD: In the wake of the looming deadline, only two options have emerged i.e. accomplish the Ninth Review and release of $1.2 billion from the IMF or make a fresh Standby Arrangement (SBA) of $2.5 billion for a shorter period of six months till the end of December 2023.



In the case of striking a fresh bailout package under the SBA, Pakistan could fully utilize its quota of $2.5 billion, which would lapse if the Fund accomplished the Ninth Review and released a $1.2 billion tranche by the end of June 2023.

The IMF has already rejected Pakistan’s demand to extend the timeframe of the ongoing Extended Fund Facility (EFF) beyond June 2023. Pakistan also made a request to the IMF for increasing the size of fresh SBA to $3.5 billion but the IMF did not agree to it. However, arrangements are under consideration to accept one option out of the two at the moment.

In a related development, IMF Mission Chief Nathan Porter said, “Over the past few days, the Pakistani authorities have taken decisive measures to bring policies more in line with the economic reform programme supported by the IMF. These include the passage of a budget by the parliament that broadens the tax base while opening up space for higher social and development spending as well as steps towards improving the functioning of the foreign exchange market and tightening monetary policy to reduce inflationary and balance of payment pressures that affect particularly the more vulnerable. The IMF team continues discussions with Pakistani authorities with the aim of quickly reaching an agreement on financial support from the IMF.”

After this statement, the first option of reviving the existing $6.7 billion Extended Fund Facility programme has diminished. Now Pakistan and IMF will have to explore the second option for striking the new transitory programme under the standby arrangement for the next six months to avert a balance of payment crisis.

In case, the IMF opts for a fresh SBA programme for six to seven months period till the end of December 23 or January 24, it will help Islamabad accomplish the upcoming political transition through general elections and whoever wins the elections would have one-or two-month period to strike a fresh bailout package of three years. Pakistan has also requested for disbursement of front-loaded $1 billion tranche while the remaining $1.5 billion might be released through two reviews under the SBA programme.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made a telephonic call to the IMF MD at 4.30 am on Tuesday morning. Now only two options are under consideration i.e. either to accomplish the Ninth Review and release of $1.2 billion tranche, so the remaining due amount will lapse. The second option is to make a fresh SBA programme for the next six months period with the provision of $1 billion front-loaded disbursement,” a top official of the government confided to a select group of reporters here on Tuesday.

In either option, Pakistan would ask the IMF for striking a Staff Level Agreement (SLA) till June 30, 2023. Then Islamabad can wait for a few more days for the IMF’s Executive Board meeting in July 2023 for approval of fresh Standby Arrangement, so Pakistan’s quota would remain fully protected. One top official said that Pakistan floated an idea before the IMF for making a fresh Standby Arrangement for the next six to seven months period with the provision of $1 billion disbursement front-loaded because Islamabad had fulfilled all of the IMF conditions. “The Staff Level Agreement will have to be struck till the end of June 2023 because Islamabad implemented all the conditions,” they said.

On power tariffs, the IMF has asked Pakistan to raise the baseline electricity tariff in the range of Rs8.25 per unit in the next fiscal year. The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has been hearing petitions of different DISCOs and so far seven DISCOs’ petitions were heard while petitions of three remaining DISCOs would be held soon.

It was expected that the tariff on electricity would go up in the next financial year. The average tariff for electricity stood at Rs24.82 per unit while the tariff for domestic users stood at Rs20.73 per unit, for industrial Rs25.42 per unit and for commercial consumers Rs29.55 per unit.

The official said the government had fulfilled the IMF demands for raising additional taxes of Rs215 billion and expenditure cut of Rs85 billion, so fiscal adjustment was made to the tune of Rs300 billion in the revised budget for 2023-24. The policy rate was hiked by 100 basis points from 21 to 22 percent against the IMF demands of 200 basis points.

The official was of the view that Pakistan faced massive losses owing to the reluctance of the IMF for signing the SLA. He said the country paid back $5.5 billion to the commercial banks out of which $2 to $3 billion from the UAE-based commercial banks could have been easily re-financed had the SLA been struck on time.

The Minister for Finance, Ishaq Dar, had to look at another side on account of exchange rate depreciation because he was known for keeping the exchange rate stable. Things are not easy for achieving a breakthrough, so hectic discussions are underway to achieve one of the two available options on the table between the negotiators of Pakistan and IMF. Pakistan has also asked China to jack up the currency swap agreement from 30 billion RMB to 40 billion RMB, expected to be finalized in the next fiscal year 2023-24, starting from July 1, 2023.

In another relevant but important development, Pakistan is also expecting an additional deposit of $1 billion from the UAE within the next few days. Pakistan has also made a request to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the provision of $2 billion in additional deposits after both sides exchanged draft agreements to this effect.