Hike in college admission fees protested

TAKHTBHAI: The Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba (IJT) on Monday staged a protest against the administration of Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan, for a hike in fees of colleges affiliated with the AWKUM.

Holding banners and placards, the activists of IJT gathered at the Mardan-Malakand road in Takhtbhai and chanted slogans against the AWKUM administration for increasing the admission and other fees manifold.

IJT Mardan division nazim Muhammad Anees, Zawar Hussain and Usama Sadiq were leading the protest rally.

Speaking on the occasion, the IJT activists said that they would continue the protest against the increase in fees as the parents of poor students were not able to pay such huge expenses.