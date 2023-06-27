KP prosecution officers seek special allowance

PESHAWAR: The Prosecution Officers Welfare Association (POWA) has sought special allowance equal to one initial basic pay to existing allowance to all the prosecution officers and extension of utility allowance to all supporting staff of the KP Prosecution Department staff.

A POWA press release said the prosecution, like that of the judiciary and police, is the most important segment of the criminal justice system.

It said recently the Prosecution Department in Punjab and Balochistan extended special allowance to respective officers and supporting staff.

The association said there was a disparity in pay and allowances which has created unrest amongst prosecution officers and officials in KP.

It said the cabinet was requested to take up the case with quarters concerned.

The association called for moving a summary to grant special allowance equal to one initial basic pay of basic pay scale in addition to existing drawing allowance to all the prosecution officers and extension of utility allowance to the supporting staff of KP Prosecution Department.