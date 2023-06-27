2 killed in separate incidents

JAMRUD: Two people died in separate incidents here on Monday.

It was learnt that a man named Furqan, who was said to be a government employee, suffered an electric shock and was rushed to the Hayatabad Medical Complex, where the doctors pronounced him dead.

Also, unidentified motorcyclists killed a young man identified as Samin son of Abdul Ghaffar at Jamrud bazaar and escaped the scene. The police registered a case and started an investigation.