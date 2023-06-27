Awkum secures 5th ranking

MARDAN: Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan (AWKUM) has been ranked 5th in Pakistan and 149th overall in the Times Higher Education’s Asia University Rankings 2023.

A press release from the university said that this year’s Asia University Rankings encompasses a total of 669 universities, marking an increase compared to the previous year’s figure of 616 universities, from 31 territories. It added that AWKUM has experienced significant growth in recent years. The participation in rankings allows an institution to identify areas that require further enhancement. This accomplishment serves as a testament to the exceptional talent, dedication, and productivity of faculty members as both educators and researchers.

In his message, the vice-chancellor extended congratulations to the students, faculty, and staff.