Plans being chalked out for animal waste disposal

PESHAWAR: A senior officer on Monday directed relevant officials to finalize arrangements including monitoring of livestock markets and timely disposal of animal waste on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha in the Mardan division.

Mardan Commissioner Yousaf Rahim issued the directives at a meeting, said handout.

Additional Commissioner Mardan Naeem Akhtar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Mardan Samiur Rehman, Tehsil Municipal Administration officers of Mardan and Swabi, Water Supply and Sanitation Company Mardan and others attended the meeting.

The additional deputy commissioners Mardan and Swabi presented a report to the commissioner and briefed him about cattle markets in both districts.

The additional deputy commissioners said that camps of the departments had been set up in the registered cattle markets. They said that the relevant departments had finalized the contingency plans.

They said that arrangements had been made by the Livestock Department to vaccinate the animals at the entry and exit points of the cattle markets.

The commissioner instructed the relevant officials to identify the main points and finalize plans to remove the animal waste from there.