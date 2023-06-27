Nanbais announce raise in bread price

NOWSHERA: The Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajiran and Nanbais Association on Monday announced that they would increase the price of bread from July 3 owing to the high utility bills and hike in rates of wheat flour.

Addressing a press conference, the office-bearers of Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajiran and Nanbais Association, including Jehanzeb Khan, Abdul Halim Khan, Sherzamin Shah and others said that the price of 120 gram bread would remain the same while the price of nan would be hiked to Rs25.

They complained that they requested the district administration time and again for talks to settle the issue of the price of bread but the officials turned a blind eye towards the issue.

The nanbais’ leaders said that they would not increase the rates of bread if the government provided wheat flour at a reasonable price.

They said that the price of an 80 kilogram sack of flour had jumped to Rs12,000 due to which they were unable to provide bread to the people in the previous rates.