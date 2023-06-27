Last date for voter registration is July 13

NOWSHERA: An official said on Monday that July 13 had been fixed as the last date for registration, correction and transfer of vote in the voters’ lists under the Rule 39 of Election Law 2017.

Briefing reporters, District Election Commissioner Zahir Khan said that voters’ lists had been displayed at various points for the convenient of voters so they could make changes as per their requirement.

He said that people should fill out forms 21, 22 and 23 for registration, transfer and correction of vote and submit it in the district election office to make necessary changes.

The official said that voters should keep it in mind that registration of vote would be made on the permanent or temporary addresses of a voter for the upcoming general elections in the country.

WANA: District Election Commissioner (DEC) of Upper and Lower South Waziristan districts Muhammad Bilal has asked voters to get their votes registered, transferred and validated by July 13.

He said that if anyone wants to know about their voting details, they should send an SMS to 8300.

The official said that for registration, transfer and correction of votes, one should attend the office of district election commissioner at South Waziristan political compounds, Tank by sharing their national identity card or by contacting 0963512196.He said that no application would be accepted after July 13.