Charity seeks donation to serve thalassemia patients

PESHAWAR: The Frontier Foundation Hematology Services has appealed to the people and philanthropists to donate the sacrificial animal hides to the charity to better serve the patients suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related diseases.
“We should remember the children suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia and other blood-related diseases on this happiest occasion,” Sahibzada Muhammad Haleem, the chairman of Frontier Foundation Hematology Services, said while chairing a meeting here on Monday.
Frontier Foundation Administrator Dr Fakhar Zaman and other staff members attended the meeting, said a press release.
The meeting decided to set up camps besides collecting skins of sacrificial animals from homes for which area-wise teams were constituted.
The meeting also approved a publicity drive for collecting hides through social media.
The participants said the people and philanthropists should just make a call and the volunteers of Frontier Foundation would come to collect the hides.
Sahibzada Haleem requested the people to donate hides to the Frontier Foundation Hematology Services as the under treatment thalassemia patients at the foundation’s hospital were looking to the donations of philanthropists to save their precious lives.
He said that the foundation was being run through the donations and zakat offered by the people and philanthropists.
He said that people should come forward to help the poor patients and save their precious lives.
Sahibzada Haleem said that thalassemia patients were being provided health facilities at the Frontier Foundation besides providing other facilities for free of cost.
