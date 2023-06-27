Digital tools for social advocacy: Young women trained in social media use

PESHAWAR: A training workshop on digital literacy was arranged in a bid to strengthen the role of young women & girls in the digital sphere and enhance their understanding of rights.

A press release said Blue Veins organization took the initiative under” Promoting Rule of Law, Legal Literacy and Women’s Access to Justice in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” project in partnership with Aurat Foundation and with the support from UN Women

The two-day training program targeted young women and girls from Peshawar, Kohat, Swat, Mardan, Khyber, Kurram, and Bajaur districts.

The trainees were equipped with skills to effectively use social media platforms. The initiative was not only aimed at raising awareness about women’s rights but also shedding light on the legal frameworks available for women’s protection and procedures to access justice.

Sana Ahmad, Program Coordinator, Blue Veins, said: “The power of social media in today’s digital world is undeniable. It serves as a vital tool to amplify voices, especially for those who have been traditionally marginalized. Utilizing social media to advocate for women’s rights not only helps spread awareness but also has the potential to drive meaningful change. It enables individuals across the globe to come together, share experiences, and advocate for equality. Through clicks, shares, and posts, every woman can become a powerful agent of change in her own right.”

“The idea of digital literacy extends beyond just being able to use a computer,” said Shabina Ayaz from the Aurat Foundation. “It means being able to leverage digital tools for social advocacy, to build networks, and to drive change. These women and girls are now better equipped to do that.”

Seema Rashid, a participant from Kurram shared her experience. “I feel empowered and better equipped to use social media for raising awareness about women’s rights. I now understand the legal procedures to seek justice, and am ready to share this knowledge with others in my community through digital channels,” she added.

Laraib Durrani, a participant from Kohat, said: “In this digital age, we need to ensure our women and girls are not left behind. This training workshop gave us the tools to not only advocate for our rights but to navigate the legal structures available to us.”

The organizers were upbeat about the ripple effect of this training, as the women and girls who participated in the event were now more informed and better equipped to spread awareness within their communities, ultimately contributing to a more equitable and just society.