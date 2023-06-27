Doctors, paramedics protest for salaries

KHAR: The doctors and paramedic staff working at the three hospitals under Trans Continental Pharma (TCP) public-private partnership staged a protest on Monday against the non-payment of salaries for the last one year.

Holding banners and placards inscribed with words of their demands, the doctors and paramedic staff of three hospitals, including Larkholozu in Mamond, Pashat in Salarzai and Nawagai, gathered outside the Bajaur Press Club and chanted slogans against the government for releasing their salaries for almost a year.

Tehsil Chairman Said Badshah and councillors and the local activists of various political parties, including Maulana Khanzeb, Aurangzeb Inqilabi, Mlaik Shah Wali Khan and others also joined the rally and announced support to the protesting doctors and paramedics.

The doctors said that the government operationalized three Category-D hospitals in Larkholozu in Mamond, Pashat in Salarzai and Nawagai one and a half years ago under public-private partnership run by TCP.

They said that the hospitals were the best facility for the provision of better health services to the people at their doorsteps but later the government stopped the payment of salaries to the staff.

The doctors said the government had released the funds for payment of salaries but the finance department had been allegedly applying delaying tactics for the last one year due to which some employees of the hospitals quit jobs.

They threatened to stage a protest sit-in outside the chief minister and governor houses in Peshawar if their outstanding salaries were not paid forthwith.