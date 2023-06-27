Accused in triple murder case acquitted

CHARSADDA: A local court on Monday acquitted the main accused and his six facilitators in the triple murder case that occurred on May 25, 2019.
Announcing the verdict, District and Sessions Judge Zahoor Afridi declared the prime accused Nadir Khan and facilitators, including Amir and Nasim, acquitted due to lack of evidence.
Three brothers, including a superintendent of Frontier Corps (FC) were gunned down by armed men in Ali Jan Killay area of Charsadda in May 2019.
According to police, armed men had barged into the hujra of the rivals with whom they were in dispute over property ownership and opened fire at three brothers present there.
The attackers had escaped the scene after committing triple murder.
The main accused had also fled to Malaysia but he was brought back by the police.
