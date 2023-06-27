Officials directed to facilitate tourists on Eid

ABBOTTABAD: Commissioner of Hazara Aamir Sultan Tareen here on Monday directed the relevant officials to come up with a traffic and security plans to facilitate tourists during Eid holidays in Galiyat and Kaghan.

He issued the directives while chairing a meeting at the conference hall of the Regional Police Office.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Hazara Tahir Ayub Khan, district police officers and deputy commissioners of Abbottabad and Mansehra, general manager of the National Highways Authority, director general of the Galiyat Development Authority and director general of the Kaghan Development Authority, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Traffic Warden Abbottabad, assistant commissioner Abbottabad and Balakot and others attended the meeting.

The DPOs of all the districts of Hazara division briefed the DIG and the commissioner about the Eid security and traffic plan.

While instructing the relevant officials, the commissioner said that proper security and traffic plans should be made for Eid-ul-Azha.

He said the administration and the police should stay active during Eid days.

The officer added tourists would visit the scenic spots in Hazara for which special security arrangements should be made.

He said it was their top priority to provide facilities and protection to the tourists, therefore, all officials should use the available resources for this purpose.

The commissioner said that law and order should be maintained to promote tourism.

He directed the officials to make adequate security arrangements during Eid-ul-Azha at cattle markets and other important places

The officer said that Rescue 1122 would remain active on Eid so that they could respond to any tragedy or accident in a timely manner.

The commissioner instructed the officials of the Galiyat Development Authority, Kaghan Development Authority and National Highways Authority to ensure coordination to provide facilities to the people.

He also instructed the staff members of the Health Department and Water and Sanitation Services to perform duties with dedication.