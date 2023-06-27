International Anti-Narcotics Day marked: Family, community role underlined in drug addicts rehab

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a function here on Monday said family and community had an important role to play in the rehabilitation of drug addicts.

They were addressing an event arranged by the Horizon, a non-governmental organization, at the Ibadat Hospital to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (June 26).

The speakers included Dr Ali Ahsan Mufti, an associate professor at the Jinnah Medical College, Dr Khalid Mufti, a senior mental health expert, Mumikat Zahir who has specialized in Cognitive Behaviour Therapy (CBT), Khaista Noreen, a clinical psychologist, Sumawya Shiraz and Momina Mughal, psychologists, and Zarqa Sehar.

In attendance were young mental health practitioners and students from the Department of Psychology, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU), Peshawar.

The speakers talked of the factors leading to drug abuse and enlisted the social and economic issues.

“This drug abuse has multiple reasons which are inter-linked and need to be addressed first. The problem continues to increase with a rise in population, poverty, joblessness, and fewer opportunities to earn for the youth,” said Dr Ali, who is a consultant psychiatrist and information secretary of Pakistan Psychiatric Society.

He said heroin, Ice (methamphetamine), cannabis, opium and morphine were being taken as drugs.

The speaker said it was the joint responsibility of the family and the community to get a drug addict treated. “The victim, family and the society in general are feared to suffer if the treatment is not started in time,” he added.

He said the drug addiction treatment was carried out in three parts. “The first is pre-motivation. Those associated with the field are taught how to motivate people to come forward and get detoxed through treatment,” he explained.

The speaker said detoxification and treatment are followed by rehabilitation which has three important activities of which the relapse prevention techniques are of immense importance as these are meant to save the victims when they develop an urge again for drugs.

Then, he said, comes the family care under which one or more close relatives are trained for the purpose. “A person can go back to addiction if there is no family care after treatment. Thus psycho education is a must”, he elaborated.

The speaker said the rehabilitation process is considered successful only when a person is drug free, in some cases crime free, and gainfully employed. Thus the third factor, job placement, is very important, he stressed.

Dr Ali said that according to the World Health Organisation, 270 million in the world are addicted to drugs. This, he added, makes up for 5.5 percent of the global population and 170 million of them turn to cannabis.

He said though as per United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime findings of 2021, the number of drug addicts in Pakistan stands at 7.6 million, yet the tally may be higher as most cases are undocumented.

Mumlikat Zahir said timely treatment, care by the family and community support had equal importance to bring an addict back to a normal life. Psychological support to victims and their families by the community can prove to be of great help side by side with medical care, she added.

Explaining the CBT, she said it explores and focuses on your positive thoughts and strengths instead of weakness and regressive thinking.

Khaista Noreen said mental stress and peer group pressure along with socio-economic factors were leading to drug abuse. She said apart from treatment, motivational counselling minimizes the relapse chances in drug addicts.

Sumawya Shiraz and Momina Mughal from SBBWU, said they had learnt a lot while working as interns. They suggested extended internship as that provides opportunities for learning and bridges the gap between learning at the varsity and practical experience.

Dr Khalid Mufti said the government and non-governmental organisations should join hands to protect people from drug abuse along with tough actions by the law-enforcement agencies to stamp out the sources of the supply of drugs.