Missing characteristic hustle and bustle ahead of Eid

Merchants are experiencing low customer turnout amid ongoing inflationary pressure. They say the high inflation has increased commodity prices, putting pressure on most consumers who are focusing on meeting essential expenses.

Shams-ul-Hasan, a trader at the Raja Bazaar, one of the largest retail and wholesale hubs in Rawalpindi says, “We are typically busy selling products ahead of Eidul Azha. However, the situation is different this time around, as there is a lack of customers amid ongoing inflationary pressure.”

“This comes as a double blow for us, as we had hoped to use the festival sales to spur recovery from a low sale that dashed our dreams. As a result, we are struggling to cover family expenses by having to sell products at cost price due to the lack of demand,” adds Shams.

“Today, no customer came to my shop for three hours after opening it. Normally, I would be busy serving customers at this time. I am really concerned over the decline in sales,” says Mushtaq Hussain, running a dress shop. “I am worried about whether I will even receive a salary this month. The uncertainty faces many employees like me in the market,” says Qamar Ali, a worker at a shop called Haider Garments.

“During the Eidul Azha season, we usually sell products worth up to Rs80,000 every day. But now, we are only making 5,000 rupees in daily sales,” say traders dealing with different products.