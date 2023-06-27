BISP resumes cash distribution after break

Islamabad: The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has resumed cash disbursement to the beneficiaries of the ‘Benazir Kafaalat’ from Monday which was earlier suspended for two days due to extreme heat wave conditions.

According to the spokesman, the cash disbursement process will continue from June 26 to June 28. These cash disbursement will remain closed during the Eidul Azha holidays and again resume from July 3. These cash disbursement of Rs9,000 each to nine million families is continued across the country. The mothers of the children registered under Benazir Education Stipends are also being paid the education stipend amount. Since June 19, an amount of about Rs26 billion has been disbursed to more than 2,934,000 households. Under the instructions of Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Shazia Marri, the monitoring teams are also working to ensure transparent payment of these stipends.