WASA on high alert to cope with flooding: MD

Rawalpindi: Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi was put on high alert to cope with urban flooding following heavy rain on Sunday night, said Managing Director (MD) of WASA.
He informed that Rawalpindi and Islamabad received heavy rain on Sunday night, and all arrangements were finalized by the agency to deal with the flash flood. He said that according to rainfall gauging stations, 47 mm of rain was recorded at Saidpur Village, 55mm at Golra, 58mm at Bokra, 52mm at PMD, 52mm at Shamsabad, 62mm at Chaklala while water level sensor data showed 10 feet at Kattarian and 9.5 feet at Gawalmandi and pre-alert for Gawalmandi area was issued at 4.18 a.m.
WASA personnel were deployed in different city areas along with heavy machinery, the MD said adding, WASA staff was present at Liaquat Bagh, Committee Chowk, Waris Khan Sadiqabad and along Nullah Lai. The water level in Nallah Lai was being monitored regularly, he said and informed that the water level had come down to 5 feet at Kattarian and 4 feet at Gawalmandi at 7.55 a.m. on Monday.
Merchants are experiencing low customer turnout amid ongoing inflationary pressure. They say the high inflation has...
Islamabad:The civic agency has made another plan to plant 50,000 trees along the Bhara Kahu underpass that will be...
Islamabad:Allama Iqbal Open University has issued an action plan for the admissions of Autumn Semester 2023 for the...
Islamabad: The Benazir Income Support Programme has resumed cash disbursement to the beneficiaries of the ‘Benazir...
Rawalpindi: The Punjab Arts Council organised a walk here on Monday to mark ‘International Day Against Drug Abuse...
Rawalpindi:Provincial Minister for Primary Health and Population Welfare Dr Jamal Nasir and Chief Secretary Punjab...