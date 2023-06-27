WASA on high alert to cope with flooding: MD

Rawalpindi: Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi was put on high alert to cope with urban flooding following heavy rain on Sunday night, said Managing Director (MD) of WASA.

He informed that Rawalpindi and Islamabad received heavy rain on Sunday night, and all arrangements were finalized by the agency to deal with the flash flood. He said that according to rainfall gauging stations, 47 mm of rain was recorded at Saidpur Village, 55mm at Golra, 58mm at Bokra, 52mm at PMD, 52mm at Shamsabad, 62mm at Chaklala while water level sensor data showed 10 feet at Kattarian and 9.5 feet at Gawalmandi and pre-alert for Gawalmandi area was issued at 4.18 a.m.

WASA personnel were deployed in different city areas along with heavy machinery, the MD said adding, WASA staff was present at Liaquat Bagh, Committee Chowk, Waris Khan Sadiqabad and along Nullah Lai. The water level in Nallah Lai was being monitored regularly, he said and informed that the water level had come down to 5 feet at Kattarian and 4 feet at Gawalmandi at 7.55 a.m. on Monday.