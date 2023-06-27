Almost all risk factors for dengue spread in existence

Rawalpindi:After the first rain spell of pre monsoon in this region of the country, the chances of incidence and spread of dengue fever have increased and the situation is alarming mainly because confirmed cases of the infection have already been reported from at least 29 districts of the Punjab province while five cases have so far been reported from the federal capital.

Rains, rising temperature, humidity and infected travellers or natives considered as the most important risk factors for the appearance of seasonal dengue fever have become very much in existence. To date, a total of 11 individuals from Rawalpindi district have tested positive for dengue fever.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday has revealed that the larvae of mosquitoes ‘aedes aegypti’ and ‘aedes albopictus’, the vector that causes dengue fever have been found in abundance from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi making the population more vulnerable of facing an outbreak of the infection in the coming weeks.

It is important that the effects of temperature, humidity, rainfall and water accumulation along with artificial flooding, the man-made watering of lawns, fields and water spillage besides infected patients and their movement are the genuine factors for an outbreak of dengue fever.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention & Control at District Health Authority Rawalpindi Dr. Sajjad informed ‘The News’ that the chances of incidence and spread of dengue fever may be greater after Eidul Azha in case of massive movement of individuals from and to the endemic areas.

He said it is time to take preventive measures more seriously to avoid breeding and growth of mosquitoes as the population of the vector is high in the rainy season and the conditions in monsoon in this region of the country become much favourable for mosquitoes to grow.

Experts say that the risk of incidence and spread of dengue fever is on the rise and it is time to educate the public on aspects related to dengue fever incidence and spread. Epidemiological findings reveal that a surge in dengue fever cases is always expected after the rains particularly when an outbreak is already occurring in adjoining areas, districts or other parts of the country.

Experts say that this is high time when we can start social mobilization to contact communities to look for and eliminate sites and places inside or outside homes that can attract rain water and provide a favourable place for the female mosquitoes to lay eggs. It is time to convince individuals through awareness campaigns to keep vigilance and destroy the possible breeding sites mechanically that can harbour larvae to develop into adult mosquitoes.