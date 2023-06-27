Rainwater accumulates in LGH departments

LAHORE:The rainwater accumulated in the Lahore General Hospital and got stagnated in the various departments including Blood Bank, Pulmonology, Nursing College, Hostel and residential quarters.
According to LGH spokesperson, due to heavy rain in the provincial metropolis on Monday morning, the neighbouring residential colonies near Lahore General Hospital pulled down the rear wall of the hospital to remove the water accumulated in the adjacent area, which entered into the hospital.
As soon as the incident was reported, MS Dr Khalid bin Aslam, Zafar Mukhtar Engineer, administrative doctors and a large number of employees reached the spot and actively participated in moving the valuable machinery to a safe place. Principal Ameeruddin Medical College and PGMI Prof Dr Al-Fareed Zafar supervised all the process himself.
He arranged ambulances at the entrance and exit gates of the hospital for the transportation facility of the patients to the respective departments while the treatment of patients continued as usual in emergency and outdoor departments.
