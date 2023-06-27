Students visit PU printing press

LAHORE:Punjab University Department of Journalism students visited PU Printing Press on Monday as part of their study tour to get practical knowledge about design, pasting, plate and printing sections.

Director Press Ali Ahmad welcomed the 25-member delegation of BS 4th Semester Print Journalism class headed by Associate Prof Dr Shabbir Sarwar. The students had an interactive session with the director, who briefed them about the various sections of the press, press history as well as the modern trends and machines, including digital printing and direct to print (DTP) technology.

Design and Graphic Studio In-charge M Kamil explained about editing software, 256 million colour variations and four colour separations under CMYK rule. He showed a practical demonstration of the colour separations mechanism. Press Supervisor Jalil Mohsin led students to various sections of the printing press and briefed them about the technology and machines. He thoroughly explained how the printing of newspapers, magazines and books was done in offset printing.

Dr Shabbir Sarwar thanked the press management for their facilitation and practical knowledge dissemination among the students.