People advised to eat meat in moderation

LAHORE:The medical experts have advised people that carelessness and excessive eating of meat during Eid-ul-Azha can cause sickness.

Prof of Medicine and Gastroenterology, King Edward Medical University/Mayo Hospital, Lahore Dr Israrul Haq has said that the patients with high blood pressure, kidney and uric acid should eat carefully on Eid.

He said that enjoy home-cooked meals, eat meat but in moderation, because meat, chicken and spicy dishes are not good for health.

He stated that from the evening of Eid, such patients suffering from stomach diseases are brought to the emergency department who suffer from overeating and indigestion.

Sacrificial meat should be eaten in moderation, especially diabetics and heart patients should be careful in eating sacrificial meat.

Dr Israr said that diabetes, heart, blood pressure, uric acid and kidney patients need special caution in eating meat.

He said that salad, curd and fruits should also be eaten along with the meat.

Patients who have increased uric acid must use medicine during these days because due to increased uric acid they may face joint pain.

Patients with high BP should avoid eating beef also avoid spicy foods as they are high in salt.

Diabetics and heart patients should eat meat according to their age.

Liver patients also need to take care of themselves, those whose stomachs are filled with water, they need to be very careful because by eating too much meat, you may suffer from diarrhea, indigestion and stomach cramps.

Dr Israr said that sacrificed meat should not be stored in the freezer for more than two to three weeks as this can affect its effectiveness, cause bacterial growth and cause stomach ailments.

People are advised to make ginger or lemon water and salty lassi, curd and salad a part of the food and avoid soft drinks.