PIFD thesis display concludes

LAHORE:The closing ceremony of the Thesis Display 2023 at Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design (PIFD) was held here on Monday.

Federal Minister, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain was the chief guest. Vice Chancellor PIFD, Prof Hina Tayyaba Khalil, was also present on the occasion.

Thesis work of students, from Textile Design, Leather Accessories and Footwear, Furniture Design and Manufacture, Fashion Design, Fashion Marketing and Merchandising, Ceramic and Glass Design and, Gems and Jewellery Design departments, was displayed at Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design campus for ten days which attracted a large number of visitors.

As many as 300 students presented their final year projects during the Thesis Display. The event started on June 16.

The entire premises of the institute transformed into an exhibition space.

Industrialists, academicians, students, parents and people from all walks of life had paid special visit to witness the creative work of Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design students.

Other guests included foreigners, senior officials and art and design lovers from different parts of the country.

While appreciating the students, Rana Tanveer Hussain also lauded the efforts of Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design faculty in mentoring these students.

The chief guest said many new opportunities of collaboration were arising on the national and international horizons.

He hoped that the PIFD graduates would enter both the markets with modern concepts.

In the end Prof Hina Tayyaba Khalil presented a souvenir to the chief guest.