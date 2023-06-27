 
PR reservation offices to remain closed

By APP
June 27, 2023

LAHORE:All reservation offices of Pakistan Railways will remain closed on account of Eid-ul-Azha on June 29. According to a press release issued here on Monday, on second day of Eid-ul-Azha, the reservation offices will remain closed from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm, after which the offices would work as per normal working hours.