Tuesday June 27, 2023
Lahore

Over 1,000 cops assigned security duty

By Our Correspondent
June 27, 2023

LAHORE:Stringent security measures have been taken to protect cattle markets. In a statement, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana said more than 1,000 officers and officials were assigned security duties.

Police teams consisting of 4 Senior Police Officers (SPs), 6 Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs), 8 Station House Officers (SHOs), and 30 upper subordinates of the Lahore police have been formed.

Dolphin Squad and PRUs are conducting patrols in the vicinity of cattle markets, he said. CCPO emphasised that snap-checking is also conducted near the cattle markets.