LDA cancels 28 plots on ACE advice

LAHORE:In pursuance of the findings of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), Lahore Development Authority (LDA) cancelled 28 plots situated in various blocks of Johar Town.

ACE, in its letter (ACE-LR-2023;1777) dated April 26, 2023 (available with The News), recommended the cancellation of plots file no. JT-NB-I/187 in case FIR no 06/2023 dated April 10, 2023 u/s 409/420, 468/471, 109/218 PPC read with section 5(2)47 PCA PS ACE Lahore Region (A).

The ACE letter stated that during the investigation of the case, it was found that the plots contained in the above-mentioned file were bogus and exempted on the basis of fake documents. LDA’s UD Wing, Directorate of Housing-VII, cancelled the plots under the letter (LDA/H-VII/PS/148) dated June 21, 2023 (available with The News). It stated that an inquiry was conducted by ACE into the allocation of plots in the above-mentioned files and during the investigation it was found that the file was bogus and plots were exempted on the basis of fake documents.

“Therefore, in the exercise of power delegate by the authority under Clause-7 of allocation letter and Clause-17 of exemption letter, the exemption/allocation of plots is here cancelled/withdrawn due to defective ownership,” the LDA letter maintained.

The cancelled plots were 337 F1, 83 F1, 338 F1, 336 F1, 333 F, 321 N, 327 N, 340 N, 342 N, 346 N, 370 N, 396 N, 403 N, 312 H-2, 82 F1, 84 F1, 339 F1, 332 F, 165-A/D-II, 322 N, 328 N, 341 N, 345 N, 348 N, 394 N, 400 N, 406 N.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ACE officer who was initially investigated the case was transferred and now the investigation of the above mentioned case was transferred to another officer. The change of the investigator raised many speculations among the LDA officers. —