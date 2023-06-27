Three mega projects, underpass submerged in rainwater

LAHORE:Three ongoing mega projects of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) have become a death trap for the citizens after Monday’s rain while the recently inaugurated underpass of the CBD was completely submerged in the rainwater. Kalma Chowk underpass, which was recently inaugurated by the CBD was hit hard by the heavy rain. Sources said the main pump of the underpass went out of order due to electricity fluctuation.

Sources added there was no backup of the electricity due to which the clearance of water from the underpass disrupted and it submerged in the rainwater. Interestingly a number of fish also emerged into the stagnant rainwater from a nearby underground fish pond.

The heavy rain in the City shattered the dreams of the caretaker government to open the Samanabad underpass, one of the three ongoing projects, immediately after the Eid holidays.

At present, the underpass was full of stagnant rainwater and may result in loss of life in case someone fell in it. Similarly, the excavations for the construction of all the three mega projects in the City were flooded.

Citizens said the Shahdara multi-level grade separation project was also submerged in rainwater. Deep excavations were carried out for the Shahdara project has turned into a river. The LDA cordoned off the area by installing a protective sheet.

The Akbar Chowk flyover project also fell victim to rain as rainwater was accumulated everywhere around the project. Citizens claimed that no safety measures were taken by the contractor after the rain and feared that the project may be delayed.

LDA spokesperson said the mega projects were cordoned off and protective lining was fixed. He said the contractors of the projects were also directed to depute staff at these projects to stop the public movement, if any.

CBD spokesperson said that the submergence of the underpass was actually the fault of Lesco, which failed to provide uninterrupted electricity supply to the sucking pumps. Over a question about the absence of backup power generators, he said generators were later installed at the site and now drainage of water was taking place. He, however, didn’t give a time for complete clearance of the rainwater from the underpass.