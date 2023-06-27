Monsoon control room functional, says minister

LAHORE:Punjab Minister of Primary Healthcare and Population Welfare Dr Jamal Nasir has said that the control room in health department was fully functional round the clock to monitor the emergency situation during the monsoon season.
In a statement issued here on Monday, the healthcare minister said that helpline 1033 should be contacted for redressing the public grievances and to keep an eye on the functioning of all tertiary hospitals. Punjab Minister of Primary Healthcare and Population Welfare Dr Jamal Nasir said that all officers of the health department, principals, medical superintendents, executive directors, directors, Chief Executive Officers of the health authorities and others have been directed to keep the control room informed about the latest situation and ensure prompt response in case of calls made by the control room, the healthcare minister concluded.
