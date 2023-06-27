Professor’s brother, developers arrested in Rs6bn PU corruption case

LAHORE:The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Monday arrested three accused for their alleged involvement in Rs6 billion Punjab University Town 3 corruption case.

The arrested accused are Waqar Naeem, brother of Prof Dr Azhar Naeem, President ASA whose company was awarded Rs2.7 billion project without advertisement and two developers namely Mian Javed and Irfan Ullah.

ACE Additional Director General (ADG) Waqas Hassan had summoned the accused professors and developers. Acting Vice-Chancellor University of Kamalia Prof Dr Sajid Rashid, President PUASA Prof Dr Azhar Naeem, ex-registrar Dr Liaqat Ali, PU's Additional Registrar Dr Daniyal Hisham and complainant PU Assistant Prof Dr Khuram Shahzad attended the hearing.

ACE ADG Waqas Hasan heard the parties for a long session of 3 hours and asked several questions. The accused professors and developers failed to provide satisfactory answers to the questions.

According to sources, ACE ADG said that the Chief Minister Punjab has instructed him to resolve the matter totally on merit. Sources quoted him as saying that he has found so many illegalities and financial irregularities in this case. He instructed the ACE officials to arrest the accused. However, sources said that Prof Sajid Rashid and Prof Azhar Naeem requested the ACE officials that they were reputed professors, elected representatives of community and the arrest would tarnish their reputation. However, ACE ADG said that no one is above the law. It is learnt that during the arrest, Prof Azhar and Prof Sajid managed to flee from the scene. Sources said that keeping in view the situation, Prof Azhar and Prof Sajid assured the ACE ADG that they would deliver the plot at the same location which was purchased for PU Town 3 to avoid their arrest.

In its 7-page report, the ACE found serious financial irregularities and illegalities worth billions of rupees in the case. The Chief Justice appreciated the ACE on the report and directed to develop and handover plots within a year. However, after the lapse of more than 1.5 years, plots still could not be developed on the land purchased for PU Town 3.