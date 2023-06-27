Democracy in parties, polls only way to resolve crises

LAHORE:Jamaat-i-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has reiterated that the ruling parties running under the influence of powerful institutions and families have been undermining the democracy in the country.

The democracy within the political parties and transparent elections are the only way forward to put the country on track, he said in a statement issued from Mansoora on Monday. He said the country's future decisions should be made within the country instead of in closed rooms of London, Washington or Dubai. The real owner of the country, he added, are the citizens of Pakistan, and they should be allowed to decide the future leadership through free and fair elections. For this, he said, there was a dire need to end the role of money in the election process. A powerful and independent election commission was the need of the hour, he added.

He said the credibility of the election commission of Pakistan came under question after the LG polls in Karachi. The electoral watchdog, he said, must devise a plan for the national poll by taking all political stakeholders into confidence. The general elections, he said, should be held in a way that no one could point a finger at the outcome.

He said the flawed decisions, status quo, corruption, riba and unfair distribution of the resources were the reasons behind the collapse of the national economy. The nation, he said, must take a stand for their rights and start a peaceful democratic struggle to get rid of the corrupt system and their keepers. He said the present and past governments gifted the people with inflation, unemployment and poverty. The rulers, he said, were only interested in securing their self-interest, ignoring the public welfare. The two per cent ruling elite, he said, captured the resources of the country. He said the JI was the only option left with the people. The JI, he said, would bring about a real change if voted to power.