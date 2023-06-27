Guard found dead in house

LAHORE:A security guard was found murdered in his house and a man was shot at and injured by robbers in two different incidents here on Monday.

The security guard was murdered in the Barki area. Victim identified as Abdul Salam was sleeping in his house when some unidentified suspects shot him dead in Kooriyan village.

His body was moved to morgue. In another incident in Lower Mall, a man was shot at and injured by robbers on resistance. The victim identified as Naseeb Hadi offered resistance during a robbery. The suspected robbers opened firing, leaving him injured.

Five dacoits held

CIA Shahdara Police arrested five members of Heera Dacoit Gang. The arrested suspects have been identified as Heera, Hamayun, Abdul Ghaffar, Nuaman and Nadir.

They were arrested in raids on their hideout. Police recovered Rs2.3 million in cash, mobile phones, four bikes and weapons.

In another incident, Iqbal Town division police arrested three proclaimed offenders (POs). Two proclaimed offenders identified as Kashif and Makrab were arrested by Sanda Police and a PO, Hadayat. by Nawan Kot police. They were involved in many incidents of dacoity, robbery, murder and attempt to murder.