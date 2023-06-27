CM puts line departments on high alert

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday issued orders for the provincial administration, Punjab Disaster Management Authority, Rescue 1122, and Water and Sanitation Agency to maintain a state of high alertness, operating round the clock, in response to heavy rainfall in Lahore and other cities.

The chief minister directed the officers concerned to remain present in the field, ensuring the prompt drainage of stagnant rainwater. He emphasised the need for expeditious water drainage, without any compromise, utilising available machinery to implement the planned drainage strategy within the designated timeframe.

He sternly emphasised that no negligence would be tolerated in carrying out the vital task of water drainage.

Addressing the issue of traffic management, the chief minister emphasised the need for special arrangements to facilitate the smooth flow of vehicles, with active efforts required to redress public grievances.

He further urged upon the administrative officers and Wasa staff to oversee and complete the water drainage operations, while emphasising the initiation of immediate emergency measures in the event of any unfortunate incidents.

Condoles loss of lives in different incidents

Caretaker chief minister expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to lightning strikes and other accidents in several cities.

He extended his heartfelt sympathies to the aggrieved families and assured them that the government stands shoulder-to-shoulder with them during this difficult time.

Mohsin Naqvi directed the district administration to ensure the provision of top quality medical facilities to the injured, ensuring that their treatment and care leave no room for any deficiencies.

Meanwhile, Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Barrister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir and Mansoor Qadir visited the Lahore General Hospital and reviewed the water drainage process here on Monday.

Talking to the media on this occasion, Minister for Information and Local Government Amir Mir said that it rained for 6 hours and 47 minutes last night, 260mm of rain fell in a short period of time due to the cloudburst.

This much rainfall has never been recorded in the month of June. He further said that apart from two underpasses and three or four roads, all areas of Lahore are clear. Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Barrister Azfar Ali Nasir said that instructions were given to Wasa to be fully prepared for monsoon rains, while several meetings were held with the Wasa administration to formulate a water drainage strategy. He also said that he had been supervising the cleaning and de-silting of sewerage drains for the past two months. Dewatering pumps are working continuously in low-lying areas. On the instructions of the caretaker chief minister, all the ministers are also active in the field along with district administration and Wasa.

He said that all the resources are being used for water drainage. Wasa is adequately staffed and there is no need for more staff.

The minister said that all the roads would be cleared in two hours. Cabinet members and district administration are visiting the areas to review the drainage process.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Lahore, Muhammad Ali Randhawa and Adviser to Caretaker CM, Wahab Riaz visited different areas and took action against under-construction plazas, poor arrangements for digging here on Monday.

It was directed to file a case against the owners of under-construction properties due to which roads were damaged and cracks in the road appeared in front of a centre at Main Boulevard Gulberg and Bridge One Plaza Main Boulevard Gulberg. Commissioner ordered that the premises of both under-construction plazas be sealed and heavy fines be imposed.

He directed that the cost of road damage and maintenance should also be taken from the negligent property owners and management.

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer also visited different areas and reviewed the rainwater drainage and gave necessary instructions to the administration. Wasa MD Ghafran Ahmed also accompanied him. SM Tanveer said that the relevant departments were fully active for the drainage of rainwater from the low-lying areas. The ministers and government machinery are present in the field to solve the problems of the citizens. After the rains, the situation has improved significantly due to timely measures taken by the government. The minister directed that steps should be taken quickly for drainage in the areas. Wasa staff remained mobilised to deal with any emergency. SM Tanveer inspected Kalma Chowk Underpass, Captain Moin Shaheed Underpass and Liberty Market and issued necessary instructions regarding drainage.