CITY PULSE

Kya Yeh Taraqqi Hai?
The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Zahabia Khozema. Titled ‘Kya Yeh Taraqqi Hai? Tumharey Liye Ya Humarey Liye?’, the show will run at the gallery until July 4. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.
Mankind
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by AB Rehman, Ahsan Javaid, Ahsan Memon, Ghazi Sikander Mirza, Mariam Arshad, Noormah Jamal, Raheela Abro and Syed Hussain. Titled ‘Mankind’, the show will run at the gallery until June 29. Contact 021-35861523 for more information.
Two individuals lost their lives and two others sustained injuries in separate incidents of firing across the city on...
PTI MPA and Information Secretary Shahzad Qureshi has claimed that there are not as many phases in DHA as there are...
Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab, accompanied by other officials and elected representatives, laid the foundation...
Sindh Forest Minister Nawabzada Muhammad Taimur Talpur has said that the Urban Forest Lyari was inaugurated by PPP...
Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday conducted a follow-up teleconference and meeting on upgrading and...
The Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Karachi, on Monday marked International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit...