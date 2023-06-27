Woman among two people killed, two others injured in firing incidents

Two individuals lost their lives and two others sustained injuries in separate incidents of firing across the city on Monday.

The first incident occurred in the Allah Buksh Goth area, falling under the jurisdiction of the Manghopir police station. A woman, identified as 25-year-old Sanam, wife of Younus, was seriously injured in a firing incident that took place within the premises of her residence. Rescuers transported the woman to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Despite the best efforts of the medical staff, Sanam succumbed to her injuries. Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the shooting was the result of a personal dispute. However, further inquiries were underway to ascertain the complete details of the incident.

In a separate incident, 25-year-old Fazal Khan, son of Habib Khan, fell victim to a fatal shooting that occurred in the New Muzaffarabad area of Landhi. The Quaidabad police station said Fazal Khan was immediately rushed to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, but unfortunately, his injuries proved fatal. According to preliminary reports, the shooting transpired following a heated altercation between the victim and two individuals named Hassan and Ali Mughal. The suspects, driven by a personal dispute, opened fire on Fazal Khan before fleeing the scene.

Furthermore, in Landhi's Gaddafi Town, an 18-year-old named Bakht Zamin, son of Shamsheer Khan, sustained injuries in a separate firing incident. He was immediately transferred to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical attention.

Meanwhile, in the Malir area, another individual identified as Khurram, son of Qamar, fell victim to a shooting incident that left him wounded. He was also rushed to the JPMC where doctors were working to stabilise his condition.