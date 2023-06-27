MPA Qureshi calls for action over drinking of alcohol in public

PTI MPA and Information Secretary Shahzad Qureshi has claimed that there are not as many phases in DHA as there are liquor shops.
Our heads bow down in shame when people sit outside mosques, schools and houses and drink alcohol fearlessly and throw the bottles away, he says, adding that it is beyond understanding that people have been allowed to drink alcohol openly under. But the question arises: under which law?
Around DHA, alcohol is being sold so openly that many members of public are seen staggering around in stupor, MPA Qureshi remarked. When a complaint is made to the higher authorities of the police, the response is that it is beyond our jurisdiction, and when a complaint is made to the anti-narcotics department, they say that our jurisdiction is limited, he said.
He has requested higher authorities to cooperate with the relevant authorities and resolve this issue as soon as possible.
