50,000 more saplings planted in Lyari’s urban forest

Sindh Forest Minister Nawabzada Muhammad Taimur Talpur has said that the Urban Forest Lyari was inaugurated by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in 2020, at that time 80,000 saplings were planted in Phase 1, and on Saturday 50,000 more saplings were planned in Phase 2.

Initially, 10,000 saplings will be planted, while in later stages, 10,000 and 30,000 saplings will be planted respectively.

President District South Khalil Hot, Junaid of the Bilawal House Media, Chairman Lyari Town Nasir Karim, Senior Worker Shakeel and the UC chairman and vice chairman were also present on the occasion. Talpur said there are special instructions of the PPP chairman that more and more urban forests should be established so that more greenery can be ensured.