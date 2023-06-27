IGP orders making all services available at police hospitals

Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday conducted a follow-up teleconference and meeting on upgrading and improving all the police hospitals in the province.

Officials said IGP Memon chaired the meeting and reviewed the compliance reports of the orders issued during the previous meeting. The head of the committee set up for upgrading, repairing and renovating police hospitals and clinics gave the necessary details in this regard.

Welfare AIG Irfan Bahadur said that steps are being taken for ensuring the availability of quality medicines and regular storage arrangements. He said that orders are being implemented to upgrade the police laboratory in Karachi and ensure that it is state-of-the-art.

The IGP ordered that emergency services, gynaecology, child treatment, and dental and physiotherapy facilities at police hospitals should be made possible through the available resources.

He said that the procurement of medicines required for the Karachi and Hyderabad police hospitals and dispensaries should be done in accordance with the Sindh Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (SPPRA) Rules in the financial year 2023-24. Medicine supply should be ensured to patients suffering from chronic diseases, he added.

He also said that the SPPRA Rules should be followed in the purchase of machinery and equipment for the police hospitals in Karachi and Hyderabad. The rules and regulations should be implemented in matters like the renovation of the Police Hospital Karachi, he added.

Moreover, he pointed out, funds should be made possible for the construction of an outpatient department block and a medicine warehouse, and a committee should be formed for the services of pathologists.

Memon said that the affiliation measures between the Police Hospital Hyderabad and the Bilawal Medical College should be finalised soon, while steps should be taken to establish the Police Hospital Larkana and the Shaheed Benazirabad Range. He also ordered making the development of the Hospital Management & Information System possible at the earliest.