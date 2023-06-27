Customs made seizures worth over Rs75bn in four years

The Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Karachi, on Monday marked International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. Qamar Thalho, a spokesman for the Customs, quoted the Customs collector saying in a message issued in connection with World Drug Day that besides drugs, the collectorate has conducted many relentless actions against the illicit trade of general commodities as well.

Thalho said that the agency has left no stone unturned in curbing the menace of narcotics smuggling across the country. Aligned with the aim of the day observed worldwide, the Pakistan Customs endeavours to bolster cooperation in regional and international arena to make the earth drugs-free, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the last four years the Pakistan Customs has throughout the country made remarkable seizures worth Rs75.05 billion, and Rs25.764 billion in the current financial year, which adds to the considerable efforts made for the protection of society and for the elimination of risks associated with the environment.

During the anti-smuggling drives across the country, the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Karachi, alone has seized huge quantities of narcotics worth Rs23.45 billion in 10 substantial cases during the current financial year 2022-23.

The spokesman said that the collector reaffirmed the commitment of the Pakistan Customs in general and the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Karachi, in particular for continuing their efforts for eradicating the menace of narcotics.