Sindh to identify more religious sites to attract tourists

Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput said on Monday that the province is home to significant Hindu and Buddhist religious sites, and that efforts are being made to preserve and safeguard these sites.

During an important meeting on the Gandhara civilisation that he chaired at the Sindh Secretariat, Dr Rajput said that efforts are also being made to identify more such places to attract people from Buddhist-majority countries to visit Pakistan.

Culture Secretary Abdul Aleem Lashari briefed the meeting that there are 369 cultural sites in the province, including temples and stupas related to Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism, which still attract a significant number of visitors.

Prime Minister’s Gandhara Task Force Chairman Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani said that efforts would be made to preserve historical artefacts and heritage sites associated with the Gandhara civilisation, as well as to discover more locations to promote religious tourism within the country.

This way Pakistan will gain importance in the eyes of foreign tourists, especially Buddhists, and the country will reap the economic benefits from this initiative, he added.

He mentioned that he has toured various cultural sites with foreign ambassadors in different regions of the country, and would soon visit Gandhara civilisation sites, including stupas and temples, in various cities of the province.

The first three-day international conference on tourism is scheduled to be held from July 11 to July 13, and it is aimed at attracting tourists from around the world.

Dr Vankwani said that the task force aims to bring up to 500,000 tourists to Pakistan, which would greatly benefit the country on a large scale.

The meeting concluded with the decision that the culture department would present a report to the Gandhara task force regarding the province’s religious sites, and existing temples and stupas.

Following that, the task force would make visits to these sites in collaboration with the ambassadors of various countries to promote tourism in the province.

The meeting was also attended by Home Secretary Ajaz Ali Shah, Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon, Karachi police chief Javed Alam Odho, Sindh Culture Director General Manzoor Ahmed Khanasro and all the divisional commissioners, who participated in the meeting through videoconferencing.