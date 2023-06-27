PTI expels seven more UC chairmen over mayoral poll upset

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Sindh chapter on Monday terminated the party membership of seven more union committee chairmen for going against the PTI’s policy and not voting for Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman in the recent mayoral election.

In three days the party has expelled 22 UC chairpersons and a vice chairman from Karachi, and a candidate for women’s reserved seats on the PTI quota, bringing the total count of local government representatives elected on PTI tickets being kicked out to 24.

The move came after more than 30 UC chairpersons refused to vote for Rehman, to whom the PTI had pledged support. As a result, the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party’s Barrister Murtaza Wahab was elected as the city’s mayor. The PTI then launched an inquiry against the party members and issued them show-cause notices. However, none of them submitted a satisfactory reply to the party.

According to the PTI Sindh spokesperson, the party’s provincial head on Monday terminated the basic membership of seven UC chairmen on the recommendations of the inquiry committee.

On Monday the following were expelled from the party: Abdul Rehman Khan, chairman UC-7, TMC Shah Faisal; Tahir Parvez, chairman UC-4, TMC Saddar; Muneebur Rehman, chairman UC-14, TMC Manghopir; Hayatullah, chairman UC-2, TMC Sohrab Goth; Syed Amjad Hussain, chairman UC-5, TMC Korangi; Atif Hayat, chairman UC-4, TMC Manghopir; and Dost Khan, chairman UC-1, TMC Sohrab Goth.

On Sunday the following were expelled: Ali Raza, chairman UC-9, TMC Saddar; Salman Khan, chairman UC-4, TMC Korangi; Imran Parwani, chairman UC-1, TMC Saddar; Abdul Moeed, chairman UC-1, TMC Moriro Mirbahar; Malik Akhtar, chairman UC-5, TMC Orangi; and Muhammad Idrees, chairman UC-7, TMC Mominabad. On Saturday the following were expelled: Asadullah, chairman UC-4, TMC Mominabad; Salahuddin, chairman UC-6, TMC Mominabad; Amjad Ali, chairman UC-5, TMC Mominabad; Asim Haider, chairman UC-3, TMC Malir; Aslam Khan Niazi, chairman UC-2, TMC Saddar; Sanober Farhan, returned candidate on women’s reserved seats; Zubair Musa, chairman UC-2, TMC Moriro Mirbahar; Abdul Ghani, chairman UC-1, TMC Lyari; Azizullah, chairman UC-15, TMC Manghopir; Suleman Khan, chairman UC-5, TMC Shah Faisal; and Muhammad Kabeer, vice chairman UC-7, TMC Mominabad.